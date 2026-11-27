Watch the rescheduled 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Watch the rescheduled 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The iconic Turkey Day tradition is celebrating its 100th edition with a star-studded lineup, a record number of balloons, and a special celebration of Broadway.
Well, it’s not exactly how it was originally planned, but after a two-day delay, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will finally hit the streets of New York City on Saturday, Nov. 28. Not even a nasty nor’easter could prevent the parade from making its 100th trip through Herald Square and into Manhattan. Assuming they all stuck around, scheduled to perform are Teddy Swims, Megan Moroney, Queen Latifah, and plenty of Broadway favorites, along with 100 inflatable creations and, of course, the man of the hour, Santa Claus. The festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, with Telemundo handling the Spanish-language broadcast. We recommend streaming it with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV. You can also watch with one of the Peacock Premium.
How to watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET
- TV: NBC, Telemundo
- Streaming: Watch with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV or with a premium subscription to Peacock.
- From anywhere: Watch with a subscription to a VPN.
Everything you need to know about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
When does the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade air?
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will run for three-and-a-half hours, with Santa pulling up the rear just before 12 noon ET. Then, at 2 p.m. ET, NBC will air a replay, in case you slept through part or all of the original broadcast.
Additionally, the documentary “America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” is available on Peacock following its Nov. 20 premiere on NBC. The hour-long special explores the history of the holiday tradition, including archival footage and interviews with performers, hosts, and the artists responsible for bringing the parade’s balloons and floats to life.
Why we recommend watching the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on DIRECTV
DIRECTV is a great option for whatever your live TV streaming needs might be, for two very important reasons. Not only does it have the most comprehensive channel lineups in streaming if you want to maintain all of the viewing options that you once had on cable, but its Genre Packs also offer multiple ways to pay much less for slimmed-down packages that only focus on the types of channels you are looking for.
To watch NBC on DIRECTV’s Genre Packs, you could opt for the MyNews plan, which includes ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, NBC, and Newsmax, just to name a few. That plan runs $40 for your first two months, and then $45 moving forward. If news isn’t your thing, the MySports Pack includes ABC, Big Ten Network, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC, NFL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, amongst others. That plan costs $50 for your first month, and then $65 after that.
But the other great thing about all DIRECTV packages is that they come with an industry-leading five-day guaranteed free trial. So, you can watch the parade and all of the other Thanksgiving Weekend content you want without having to pay a penny.
DIRECTV
DIRECTV is one of The Streamable’s top choices for the best live TV streaming service overall in 2026, especially for users who want the most channels or want to watch the most live sports. With an unbeatable lineup of local, news, sports, and entertainment channels, three main signature packages, an unlimited DVR, and 20 simultaneous streams at home, DIRECTV remains a premier choice for any cord-cutter.
Following the launch of several genre-specific Genre Packs, there are now even more flexible ways to watch DIRECTV. Options like MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol provide affordable, targeted alternatives to larger bundles, allowing viewers to subscribe to a specific set of channels that match their interests without the cost of a full lineup.
DIRECTV starts at $64.99 / month for its Entertainment package. You can access your local regional sports network with the Choice package, which begins at $69.99 / month, as well as the MySports Pack $44.99 / month. At the top end, they also have an Ultimate ($99.99) for 218 channels. Slimmer Genre Packs for entertainment and news are MyEntertainment for $34.99 / month and MyNews $39.99 / month. There is no contract or broadcast TV fees with this DIRECTV streaming option.
The service was previously called DIRECTV STREAM, preceded by AT&T TV.
How much does DIRECTV cost in 2026?
DIRECTV now offers flexible entry points starting at $19.99/month for the MyKids Genre Pack, while full Signature Packages like Entertainment start at $84.99/month. See the full list: DIRECTV Pricing & Plans
Does DIRECTV have a free trial?
Yes, DIRECTV offers a 5-Day Free Trial for new customers, which includes access to your chosen package and any added Genre Packs.
What are DIRECTV Genre Packs?
Genre Packs are targeted, contract-free plans introduced in 2025. They include MySports ($69.99/mo), MyEntertainment ($34.99/mo), MyNews ($39.99/mo), and MiEspañol ($34.99/mo), often bundling apps like Max, Disney+, or Hulu.
How many channels does DIRECTV have?
The channel count varies by plan: the Entertainment package starts with 90+ channels, while the Premier package offers over 185+ channels. See the full list: DIRECTV Channels.
How many streams are allowed at once on DIRECTV?
DIRECTV allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network and up to 3 streams while on the go. See more details: DIRECTV Simultaneous Streams
Does DIRECTV include local channels?
Yes, local affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are included in all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack in most markets. See the full list: DIRECTV Local Channels.
Does DIRECTV have live sports?
DIRECTV is a leader in sports, offering ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and MLB Network, plus Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in the Choice plan and above. See the full list: DIRECTV Sports Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer premium channels?
Yes, you can add Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax. Many 2026 Genre Packs now include these services as part of the base price. See the full list: DIRECTV Premium Channels.
Does DIRECTV offer 4K streaming?
DIRECTV provides dedicated 4K channels (104-106) for live sports and special events at no extra cost, provided you have a compatible 4K device.
Does DIRECTV have a DVR?
Every DIRECTV plan includes Unlimited Cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record and save shows for up to 9 months.
Is there a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee on DIRECTV?
An RSN fee of up to $15.99/month applies to the Choice package and above, as these plans include local sports coverage. This fee is determined by your zip code and the number of Regional Sports Networks available in your area.
Can I avoid the RSN fee on DIRECTV?
Yes. To avoid the RSN fee, you can subscribe to the Entertainment package or the MySports Genre Pack ($69.99/mo), which bundles sports content without a separate itemized RSN charge. See the breakdown: DIRECTV RSN Fees & Locations.
Can you watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for free?
Yes, since the parade will air on NBC and Telemundo, there are numerous ways to stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for free. Our recommendation is DIRECTV, because of the guaranteed five-day free trial; however, three other live streamers offer trials of varying lengths as well. Fubo includes a free trial of between one and seven days for new subscribers. The length of this trial depends on several factors, including what time of month you sign up and others. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial for all new customers, and YouTube TV is similar to Fubo, in that its trial length varies, but can last between one and 21 days, depending on numerous variables.
|DIRECTV
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free 3-Day Trial
|Free Trial
|Save with Sling
|Free Trial
|$20.99
|$9.99
|$28.99
|$25
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$45.99
|$45.99
|$64.99
|NBC
|+ $19
|+ $11
|+ $61
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|Telemundo
|+ $15
|+ $59
|+ $61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|✓
What streaming services can you use to watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
In addition to the live TV streaming services with free trials, Sling TV also offers NBC in select markets in its Sling Blue package. The plan runs $46 per month.
What markets does Sling carry NBC in?
|NBC market
|Channel call sign
|Boston
|WBTS
|Chicago
|WMAQ
|Dallas/Fort Worth
|KXAS
|Miami/Fort Lauderdale
|WTVJ
|Hartford/New Haven
|WVIT
|Los Angeles
|KNBC
|New York
|WNBC
|Philadelphia
|WCAU
|San Diego
|KNSD
|San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
|KNTV
|Washington, DC
|WRC
In addition to the live streamers, you can watch the parade on Peacock if you sign up for one of the service’s top two plans. Both the Peacock Premium and Premium Plus options come with access to your local NBC affiliate and run $13 and $20 per month, respectively. However, if you subscribe to the cheaper Peacock Select plan, you will need to upgrade, as the service’s entry-level tier does not include live events.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans.
Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus.
The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
What you need to know about the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
While the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a pretty spectacular undertaking every year, the folks at Macy’s are going even bigger in celebration of the event’s 100th edition. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will reunite to host NBC’s coverage, while Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow will anchor Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcast.
Of course, for many of us musical theater nerds, the Broadway performances are the highlight of Thanksgiving morning, although I am disappointed that we will only be getting a medley of performances, rather than full numbers from shows. Nonetheless, this year’s parade will feature a particularly impressive collection of talent from the Great White Way. In addition to the Radio City Rockettes, performers from nine Broadway musicals will come together for a special anniversary celebration.
Among the new balloons scheduled to take to the skies over Manhattan are Snoopy and Woodstock, a new incarnation of Bluey, and Mickey Mouse in his Sorcerer’s Apprentice garb. Harry Potter fans will also get a little taste of Christmas at Hogwarts thanks to a new float from HBO, while a special anniversary float will bring together familiar faces from parades past, including Bugs Bunny, Bullwinkle, Scooby-Doo, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Who will perform at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
- Anthony Ramos
- Baha Men
- Blues Traveler
- DEVO
- EJAE
- Feid
- Icona Pop
- Il Volo
- Indigo Girls
- Jamie Miller
- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- JoJo
- Keke Palmer
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- McKenna Grace
- Megan Hilty (in a tribute to Dolly Parton)
- Megan Moroney
- Natalie Merchant
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Queen Latifah
- Radio City Rockettes
- RAYE with Amma and Absolutely
- RIIZE
- Ryan Peter Murphy
- Smash Mouth
- Teddy Swims
- Wyclef Jean
What Broadway musicals will perform at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration will feature cast members and performers from the following musicals:
- “Aladdin”
- “The Book of Mormon”
- “Chicago”
- “Hamilton”
- “The Lost Boys”
- “Rent”
- “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”
- “Schmigadoon!”
- “Wicked”
What new balloons will debut at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
- Billie Brightpaw
- Bluey
- Buckaroo Bob the Minion
- Earl the Squirrel
- Fuzzyeti’s Fur Wheel Drive (balloonicle)
- Hello Kitty Big Apple
- Joe Cool and Woodstock
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey
- Underdog
What new floats will debut at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
- Dashing All the Way with DoorDash
- Hogwarts Holiday with HBO
- Macy’s All Stars
- Mr. Peanut Power Plant
- Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs
- Road Trip to Parade with GEICO
- Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes
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