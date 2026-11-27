With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Well, it’s not exactly how it was originally planned, but after a two-day delay, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will finally hit the streets of New York City on Saturday, Nov. 28. Not even a nasty nor’easter could prevent the parade from making its 100th trip through Herald Square and into Manhattan. Assuming they all stuck around, scheduled to perform are Teddy Swims, Megan Moroney, Queen Latifah, and plenty of Broadway favorites, along with 100 inflatable creations and, of course, the man of the hour, Santa Claus. The festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, with Telemundo handling the Spanish-language broadcast. We recommend streaming it with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV. You can also watch with one of the Peacock Premium.

How to watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Everything you need to know about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Why watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade on DIRECTV?

Why watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade on DIRECTV? Can you watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade for free?

Can you watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade for free? What streamers will carry the Thanksgiving Day Parade?

What streamers will carry the Thanksgiving Day Parade? All about the 2026 Thanksgiving Day Parade

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

When does the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade air?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will run for three-and-a-half hours, with Santa pulling up the rear just before 12 noon ET. Then, at 2 p.m. ET, NBC will air a replay, in case you slept through part or all of the original broadcast.

Additionally, the documentary “America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” is available on Peacock following its Nov. 20 premiere on NBC. The hour-long special explores the history of the holiday tradition, including archival footage and interviews with performers, hosts, and the artists responsible for bringing the parade’s balloons and floats to life.

Why we recommend watching the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on DIRECTV

DIRECTV is a great option for whatever your live TV streaming needs might be, for two very important reasons. Not only does it have the most comprehensive channel lineups in streaming if you want to maintain all of the viewing options that you once had on cable, but its Genre Packs also offer multiple ways to pay much less for slimmed-down packages that only focus on the types of channels you are looking for.

To watch NBC on DIRECTV’s Genre Packs, you could opt for the MyNews plan, which includes ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, NBC, and Newsmax, just to name a few. That plan runs $40 for your first two months, and then $45 moving forward. If news isn’t your thing, the MySports Pack includes ABC, Big Ten Network, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC, NFL Network, SEC Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network, amongst others. That plan costs $50 for your first month, and then $65 after that.

But the other great thing about all DIRECTV packages is that they come with an industry-leading five-day guaranteed free trial. So, you can watch the parade and all of the other Thanksgiving Weekend content you want without having to pay a penny.

Can you watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for free?

Yes, since the parade will air on NBC and Telemundo, there are numerous ways to stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for free. Our recommendation is DIRECTV, because of the guaranteed five-day free trial; however, three other live streamers offer trials of varying lengths as well. Fubo includes a free trial of between one and seven days for new subscribers. The length of this trial depends on several factors, including what time of month you sign up and others. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial for all new customers, and YouTube TV is similar to Fubo, in that its trial length varies, but can last between one and 21 days, depending on numerous variables.

What streaming services can you use to watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

In addition to the live TV streaming services with free trials, Sling TV also offers NBC in select markets in its Sling Blue package. The plan runs $46 per month.

What markets does Sling carry NBC in?

NBC market Channel call sign Boston WBTS Chicago WMAQ Dallas/Fort Worth KXAS Miami/Fort Lauderdale WTVJ Hartford/New Haven WVIT Los Angeles KNBC New York WNBC Philadelphia WCAU San Diego KNSD San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KNTV Washington, DC WRC

In addition to the live streamers, you can watch the parade on Peacock if you sign up for one of the service’s top two plans. Both the Peacock Premium and Premium Plus options come with access to your local NBC affiliate and run $13 and $20 per month, respectively. However, if you subscribe to the cheaper Peacock Select plan, you will need to upgrade, as the service’s entry-level tier does not include live events.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports and NBC programming, including the NFL, MLB, WWE, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, the French Open, college football and basketball, and the PGA Tour. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets. … Peacock also includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties, including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Additionally, Peacock has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and the entire Dick Wolf library, which includes “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.” Peacock features weekly Sunday night NFL games during the regular season, available on the Premium and Premium Plus plans. Peacock again raised prices on August 18, 2026, with the cost of plans increasing to $8.99 for the Select, $12.99 for Premium, and $19.99 for Premium Plus. The service also features blockbusters and critically acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, as well as content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $8.99+ / month peacocktv.com

What you need to know about the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

While the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a pretty spectacular undertaking every year, the folks at Macy’s are going even bigger in celebration of the event’s 100th edition. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will reunite to host NBC’s coverage, while Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow will anchor Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcast.

Of course, for many of us musical theater nerds, the Broadway performances are the highlight of Thanksgiving morning, although I am disappointed that we will only be getting a medley of performances, rather than full numbers from shows. Nonetheless, this year’s parade will feature a particularly impressive collection of talent from the Great White Way. In addition to the Radio City Rockettes, performers from nine Broadway musicals will come together for a special anniversary celebration.

Among the new balloons scheduled to take to the skies over Manhattan are Snoopy and Woodstock, a new incarnation of Bluey, and Mickey Mouse in his Sorcerer’s Apprentice garb. Harry Potter fans will also get a little taste of Christmas at Hogwarts thanks to a new float from HBO, while a special anniversary float will bring together familiar faces from parades past, including Bugs Bunny, Bullwinkle, Scooby-Doo, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Who will perform at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Anthony Ramos

Baha Men

Blues Traveler

DEVO

EJAE

Feid

Icona Pop

Il Volo

Indigo Girls Jamie Miller

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

JoJo

Keke Palmer

Leslie Odom Jr.

McKenna Grace

Megan Hilty (in a tribute to Dolly Parton)

Megan Moroney

Natalie Merchant Natasha Bedingfield

Queen Latifah

Radio City Rockettes

RAYE with Amma and Absolutely

RIIZE

Ryan Peter Murphy

Smash Mouth

Teddy Swims

Wyclef Jean

What Broadway musicals will perform at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration will feature cast members and performers from the following musicals:

“Aladdin”

“The Book of Mormon”

“Chicago” “Hamilton”

“The Lost Boys”

“Rent” “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Wicked”

What new balloons will debut at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Billie Brightpaw

Bluey

Buckaroo Bob the Minion Earl the Squirrel

Fuzzyeti’s Fur Wheel Drive (balloonicle)

Hello Kitty Big Apple Joe Cool and Woodstock

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey

Underdog

What new floats will debut at the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?