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The 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season comes to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday, Nov. 21, as the Washington Spirit take on the Kansas City Current in Washington, D.C. The Spirit are looking to finally break through after finishing as runners-up in each of the past two seasons, while the Current hope to capture their first NWSL Championship behind one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. With stars like Trinity Rodman and Temwa Chawinga taking the field, the championship promises an exciting conclusion to another memorable year of women’s soccer. The match will air nationally on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, with coverage kicking off at 6:30 p.m. We recommend watching with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV.

How to watch the 2026 NWSL Championship

Everything you need to know about the 2026 NWSL Championship

How to watch the 2026 NWSL Championship

How to watch the 2026 NWSL Championship What is the broadcast schedule for the 2026 NWSL Championship?

What is the broadcast schedule for the 2026 NWSL Championship? Why watch the NWSL Championship on DIRECTV?

Why watch the NWSL Championship on DIRECTV? Can you watch the NWSL Championship for free?

Can you watch the NWSL Championship for free? What streamers will carry the NWSL Championship?

What streamers will carry the NWSL Championship? Watch a preview of the 2026 NWSL Championship

Watch a preview of the 2026 NWSL Championship Complete NWSL Championship broadcast details

Complete NWSL Championship broadcast details How to watch the 2026 NWSL Championship with a VPN

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What is the broadcast schedule for the 2026 NWSL Championship?

CBS Sports will provide extensive coverage of the NWSL Championship, with pregame programming beginning 90 minutes before kickoff. Viewers can watch the early festivities on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube before the coverage moves to CBS and Paramount+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Following the championship match, additional analysis will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube.

What is the complete coverage schedule for the NWSL Championship

Date Time (ET) Programming Outlets Saturday, Nov. 21 6:30 p.m. “Attacking Third” pregame show CBS Sports Golazo Network, YouTube Saturday, Nov. 21 7:30 p.m. NWSL Championship pregame coverage CBS, Paramount+ Saturday, Nov. 21 8 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current CBS, Paramount+ Saturday, Nov. 21 Following the match Trophy presentation CBS Saturday, Nov. 21 Following the trophy presentation Extended postgame coverage CBS Sports Golazo Network, YouTube

Why we recommend watching the 2026 NWSL Championship on DIRECTV?

DIRECTV is our favorite option to watch the 2026 NWSL Championship because it offers a five-day free trial and provides access to CBS through its eligible channel packages. If you’re looking to watch the biggest game of the women’s soccer season without committing to a long-term subscription, the free trial makes DIRECTV a particularly attractive choice.

For viewers who want access to local news, broadcast programming, and major sporting events, DIRECTV’s MyNews Genre Pack is an option worth considering. This package includes local broadcast stations, including CBS in available markets, so you can watch the NWSL Championship as well as other programming on the network. You can also add other Genre Packs to customize your channel lineup.

For a broader collection of entertainment, news, and sports channels, DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT Signature package is another excellent choice. In addition to the four major broadcast networks, eligible packages include a variety of popular cable channels, making the service useful long after the NWSL Championship trophy has been awarded.

Can you watch the 2026 NWSL Championship for free?

Yes! Because the NWSL Championship will air nationally on CBS, soccer fans have multiple opportunities to watch the match without paying for a new subscription. Our favorite option is the five-day free trial from DIRECTV, which gives eligible new subscribers access to the network and a wide selection of additional channels.

Other streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV, also offer promotional free trials for eligible customers. Hulu + Live TV typically provides a three-day free trial, while the lengths of the offers from Fubo and YouTube TV can vary depending on the subscriber and the promotion available at sign-up.

Additionally, because CBS is a broadcast network, viewers who live within range of a local CBS station may be able to watch the championship completely free using an over-the-air antenna. This option does not require an internet connection or streaming subscription, although reception depends on your location and you probably will need to purchase an over-the-air antenna.

What are all of the services that will carry the 2026 NWSL Championship?

Since the championship will air on CBS, viewers can choose from several different live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Each service offers its own channel lineup, additional features, and subscription options, so your best choice may depend on what else you like to watch.

However, if you’re only interested in the NWSL Championship and don’t need a complete live TV package, Paramount+ is another option. The service’s Premium plan costs $13.99 per month and includes access to your local CBS station, which will carry the championship match. The cheaper Essential plan does not provide the live local CBS feed needed to watch this game, so make sure you choose Premium.

Paramount+ Premium also includes live UEFA Champions League soccer, original series, movies, and Showtime programming. For women’s soccer fans who already subscribe to the Premium tier, there is no need to sign up for another service to watch the championship.

Watch a preview of the 2026 NWSL Championship

Everything you need to know about the 2026 NWSL Championship broadcast

For the fifth consecutive season, the NWSL Championship will air in primetime on CBS and stream on Paramount+. This year’s presentation will feature extensive pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, along with several additional broadcast features designed to give viewers a closer look at the action.

CBS Sports’ women’s soccer program “Attacking Third” will lead the coverage from Audi Field, with host Poppy Miller joined by analysts Jen Beattie, Darian Jenkins, Crystal Dunn, and Kelley O’Hara. The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube before transitioning to CBS and Paramount+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kate Scott will handle play-by-play duties for the championship match, with Lori Lindsey providing analysis and Hailey Sutton reporting from the sidelines. Christina Unkel will also be part of the broadcast as rules analyst.

CBS will use Sky Cam and Ref Cam technology, along with a wireless ATLAS camera and a 360-degree replay system, to provide additional perspectives throughout the contest. Fans looking for a different way to experience the championship can watch a dedicated Star Cam on CBS Sports Golazo Network, while a Spanish-language stream of the match will be available on Paramount+.

The network’s championship coverage also extends beyond Saturday’s game. “CBS Mornings” will broadcast live from Audi Field on Friday, Nov. 20, with special guests from throughout the soccer and entertainment worlds. CBS Sports will also present the NWSL Skills Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2026 NWSL Championship with a VPN

If you’ll be away from home and can’t watch the game as you normally would, you can still catch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with a VPN. A VPN can be used on your phone, tablet, or computer and make you appear to be back home — even when you’re not — making sure you feel at home no matter where you are. A VPN is a safe and secure way to stay protected online while streaming your favorite sports, movies, and shows on the go. Keep in mind that you will still need to be subscribed to a live TV streaming service, like DIRECTV in order to stream the game with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the best providers around, at one of the best prices. Currently, you can get a month of service for as little as $5. ExpressVPN is the most-trusted VPN on the market and comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, 24-hour live support, and the best speeds available.

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While ExpressVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN to use while you are traveling, there are a number of other high-quality options available depending on what you are looking for.