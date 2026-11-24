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The new T-Mobile T-Mix plans are here, and they’re some of the most customizable offerings in T-Mobile’s history. Each T-Mix plan comes with a pre-set number of Picks that customers can use to unlock streaming benefits, food and travel perks, and even new phones!

In fact, T-Mobile T-Mix customers can even get one of the most talked-about phones of the 2026 holiday season, the iPhone Duo, at a fantastic price from T-Mobile with one of three great deals! Find out everything you need to know about getting a new iPhone Duo on T-Mobile with T-Mix plans below.

The best deals on a new iPhone Duo from T-Mobile

Get an iPhone Duo on T-Mobile with 7 Picks

Get an iPhone Duo on T-Mobile with 7 Picks Get up to $1,200 off with new line, trade-in, 3 Picks

Get up to $1,200 off with new line, trade-in, 3 Picks Get up to $1,200 off with new line and port, 3 picks

Get an iPhone Duo on T-Mobile

Get an iPhone Duo on T-Mobile with 7 Picks

If you’re a well-qualified existing T-Mobile T-Mix customer, you can get an iPhone Duo on T-Mobile using 7 Picks. Each T-Mix plan comes with up to three Picks per line, and if you have seven Picks available in total on your account, you can use them to get the iPhone Duo without having to add a new line or trade in an old phone.

Get the iPhone Duo on T-Mobile with 36 monthly bill credits. Tax and a $35 device connection charge still apply. Click here for complete details.

Get up to $1,200 off with new line, trade-in, 3 Picks

This deal won’t be enough to completely offset the cost of an iPhone Duo, but it will allow T-Mix subscribers to save up to $1,200 on the phone if they open a new line and trade in any eligible phone in any condition, in addition to using 3 Picks. It’s a superb deal for well-qualified T-Mix customers who need to add a new line to their plan anyway and have an older device to trade in.

Get up to $1,200 back on the iPhone Duo with 36 monthly bill credits. Click here for complete details

Get up to $1,200 off with new line and port, 3 picks

This is the deal new T-Mobile T-Mix subscribers will want to pay attention to most. It allows customers who activate a new line, bring their phone number from an eligible carrier, and use 3 of the Picks with their T-Mix plan to get up to $1,200 back on the iPhone Duo from T-Mobile.

Get up to $1,200 back on the iPhone Duo with 36 monthly bill credits. Click here for complete details.

T-Mobile has other promotions available on the iPhone Duo, but these are the top three available. You can get an iPhone Duo on T-Mobile using seven Picks from your T-Mix plan, or get $1,200 back on the iPhone Duo as a new or existing customer. Pick up one of the buzziest phones of 2026 at a great price with T-Mobile!