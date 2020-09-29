2020 AL Wild Card Series: Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream Without Cable
After finalizing playoff seeding during the shortened 60 game regular season, the 2020 MLB Postseason start on Tuesday, September 29th for the Wild Card Series.
On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the Houston Astros will face the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the MLB Playoffs.
How to Watch Astros vs. Twins Online
- When: Starting September 30th at 2:00pm ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV: Game 1: ABC / Game 2: ESPN2 / Game 3: ESPN/TBS
Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.
How to Stream AL Wild Card Series: Astros vs. Twins Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Astros/Twins series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC/FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.
In Houston, Minnesota, and Nationally, games will air on ABC/ESPN2 which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Fox Sports North
|$79.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $79.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 22 Top Cable Channels
Astros vs. Twins Streaming Schedule
Game 1: Sept. 29, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: Sept. 30, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)