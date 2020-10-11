2020 ALCS: Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective five-game ALDS series, now the two teams move on to the ALCS.

On their quest for their second championship in three years, the Houston Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays in a seven-game series to see who will advance to the World Series of the MLB Postseason.

How to Watch Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Online

When: Starting Sunday, October 11th at 7:37pm ET

Where: Petco Park

TV: TBS

Unlike during the regular season, all ALCS playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

Because of pandemic, the games have shifted to a neutral site in San Diego where all seven games will be played at Petco Park. However, the Tampa Bay Rays will still be the home team in games 1, 2, 5, & 7 while the Astros will be in 3, 4, & 6.

How to Stream ALCS Series: Astros vs. Rays Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Astros/Rays series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.

In Houston, Tampa, and Nationally, games will air on TBS which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage, you can stream AT&T Sportsnet Southwest in Houston with fuboTV and Fox Sports Sun in Tampa with Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Astros vs. Rays Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11, TBS, 7:37 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12, TBS, 4:07 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 13, TBS

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 14, TBS

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 15, TBS (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 16, TBS (if necessary)

Game 7: Friday, Oct. 17, TBS (if necessary)