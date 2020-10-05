2020 ALDS: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream Without Cable

After winning their respective three-game AL Wild Card series, now the two teams move on to the ALDS.

On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the Houston Astros will face the Oakland Athletics in a five-game series to see who will advance to the ALCS of the MLB Playoffs.

How to Watch Astros vs. A’s Online

When: Starting October 5th at 4pm ET

Where: Dodgers Stadium

TV: TBS

Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

Because of pandemic, the games have shifted to a neutral site in Los Angeles where all five games will be played at Dodger Stadium. However, the Oakland A’s will still be the home team in games 1, 2, 5, while the Astros will be in 3 & 4.

How to Stream ALDS Series: Astros vs. A’s Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Astros/A’s series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.

In Houston, Oakland, and Nationally, games will air on TBS which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest in Houston and NBC Sports Bay Area in Northern California, you can also do that with Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Astros vs. Athletics Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 5, TBS, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 6, TBS, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7, TBS, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, TBS (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, TBS (if necessary)