2020 ALDS: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream Without Cable

After winning their respective three-game AL Wild Card series, now the two teams move on to the ALDS.

On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays in a five-game series to see who will advance to the ALCS of the MLB Playoffs.

How to Watch Yankees vs. Rays Online

When: Starting October 5th at 8pm ET

Where: Petco Park, San Diego CA

TV: TBS

Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

Because of pandemic, the games have shifted to a neutral site in San Diego, where all five games will be played at a neutral site. However, the Tampa Bay Rays will still be the home team in games 1, 2, 5, while the Yankees will be in 3 & 4.

How to Stream ALDS: Yankees vs. Rays Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Yankees/Rays series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.

In New York, Tampa, and Nationally, games will air on TBS which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream TBS with Sling TV ($30), AT&T TV NOW ($55), and YouTube TV ($65).

If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage on YES Network in New York and Fox Sports Sun in Tampa, you can also do that with Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Yankees vs. Rays Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 5, TBS, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 6, TBS, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7, TBS, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, TBS (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, TBS (if necessary)