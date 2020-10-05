2020 ALDS: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream Without Cable
After winning their respective three-game AL Wild Card series, now the two teams move on to the ALDS.
On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays in a five-game series to see who will advance to the ALCS of the MLB Playoffs.
How to Watch Yankees vs. Rays Online
- When: Starting October 5th at 8pm ET
- Where: Petco Park, San Diego CA
- TV: TBS
Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.
Because of pandemic, the games have shifted to a neutral site in San Diego, where all five games will be played at a neutral site. However, the Tampa Bay Rays will still be the home team in games 1, 2, 5, while the Yankees will be in 3 & 4.
How to Stream ALDS: Yankees vs. Rays Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Yankees/Rays series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.
In New York, Tampa, and Nationally, games will air on TBS which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream TBS with Sling TV ($30), AT&T TV NOW ($55), and YouTube TV ($65).
If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage on YES Network in New York and Fox Sports Sun in Tampa, you can also do that with Hulu Live TV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|YES Network
|$79.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|$79.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Yankees vs. Rays Streaming Schedule
Game 1: Monday, Oct. 5, TBS, 8 p.m.
Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 6, TBS, 8 p.m.
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7, TBS, 7 p.m.
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, TBS (if necessary)
Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, TBS (if necessary)