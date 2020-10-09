2020 French Open: How to Watch the Men’s Semifinals, Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas

Putting away the big snafu that got him disqualified from the U.S. Open last month, Novak Djokovic is in pace to add another grand slam title to his accomplishments as he goes against Stefanos Tsitsipas this morning. The semifinal match will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports Network.

How to Watch the French Open Semifinals, Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBCSN

Currently seeded at number one, Djokovic comes in with a bit more of an advantage over Tsitsipas, who is ranked number five. The two stars have played each other only five times prior, and Djokovic has won in three of those meetings. However, the Serbian champion has been battling some neck and shoulder issues, though he managed to scrape by in his match against Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals after dropping the first set.

“I had some neck issues and some shoulder issues. I’ll just say that. I mean, I don’t want to get really too much into it. Obviously I’m still in the tournament, so I don’t want to reveal too much. I’m feeling OK,” Djokovic told ESPN following the game.

For his part, Tsitsipas will be looking to take advantage of his opponent’s weakness in order to secure a spot in the finals. The 6’4”, 22-year-old Greece native is known for his grace on the court, despite being one of the taller players.

