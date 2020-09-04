2020 Kentucky Derby: How to Watch the Second Leg of the American Triple Crown Live Online

As with a slew of other events, the coronavirus altered the American Triple Crown this year. The Belmont Stakes, which typically wrap up the series, took place first this year, back in June. Now, the Kentucky Derby, which is usually the first event, takes the second slot before the Preakness Stakes in October. The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday, Sept. 5 and will be broadcast on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the 2020 Kentucky Derby

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on fuboTV

This year’s Kentucky Derby marks the 146th anniversary of the annual event. Though this year it was moved from its usual slot on the calendar, the event will still take place at the notable Churchill Downs in Louisville as usual. Location isn’t the only aspect of the Derby that’s staying the same. While the Belmont Stakes were shortened from 1 1/2 miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8 miles (9 furlongs), the Kentucky Derby will retain its 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs) around the track, CBS Sports reports.

With COVID-19 still at large, this year’s event is sure to be memorable. Last year alone, drama ensued when, “Maximum Security crossed the finish line, seeming to have won the race. However, for the first time in the Derby’s 145 year history, the winner was disqualified for impeding other horses and swerving out of his lane. Country House, the second horse to finish, then became the winner,” stated Town and Country Magazine. With so much angst precipitating this year’s event, it’s sure to be one to watch.

How to Stream the 2020 Kentucky Derby Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the Kentucky Derby live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

