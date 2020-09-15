2020 NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Live Stream Without Cable

After knocking off the top-seeded Bucks, the #4 Miami Heat will tip off against the #3 Boston Celtics on Tuesday, September 15th at 6:30pm ET for the second round.

On their quest for the 2020 NBA Title, the Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in a seven-game series to see who will advance to the NBA Finals.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Online

When: Starting September 15th at 6:30pm ET

Where: The Field House

TV: ESPN (National)

7-Day Free Trial $55 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

There are no local blackouts of telecasts meaning all games of the series will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Despite losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in the offseason, the team have rallied around Kemba Walker and Jason Tatum. The team swept the 76ers in the first round and then knocked off the defending champion Raptors in a seven-game win.

Miami has made a quick turnaround with the addition of Jimmy Butler in the offseason. Building a core of Butler, with Bam Adebayo and Gorac Dragic helped them defeat the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks in the last round. The team is now one series away from returning to the finals for the first time since the departure of Lebron James in 2014.

How to Stream Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics vs. Heat Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Celtics/Heat series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN.

In Boston, Miami, and nationally the games will air on ESPN, which are available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream with a free trial of fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can catch pre-game and post-game coverage in Boston on NBC Sports Boston and in Miami on Fox Sports Sun, which are also available with Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Celtics vs. Heat Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 17, TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Sept. 21, TBD (ESPN)

Game 5: Sept. 23, TBD (ESPN)

Game 6: Sept. 25, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Sept. 27, TBD (ESPN)*