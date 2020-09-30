2020 NL Wild Card Series: Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream Without Cable
After finalizing playoff seeding during the shortened 60 game regular season, the 2020 MLB Postseason started on Tuesday, September 29th for the Wild Card Series.
On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the Miami Marlins will face the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the MLB Playoffs.
How to Watch Marlins vs. Cubs Online
- When: Starting September 30th at 2:00pm ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV: Game 1: ABC, Game 2: ESPN, Game 3: ESPN/TBS
Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.
How to Stream NL Wild Card Series: Marlins vs. Cubs Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Marlins/Cubs series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC/FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.
In Miami, Chicago, and Nationally, games will air on ABC/ESPN which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).
On Hulu Live TV, you will also be able to get pre and post-game coverage in Miami on Fox Sports Florida and in Chicago on Marquee Sports Network.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $54.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Marquee Sports Network, and Fox Sports Florida + 25 Top Cable Channels
Price: $79.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Marquee Sports Network, and Fox Sports Florida + 23 Top Cable Channels
Marlins vs. Cubs Streaming Schedule
Game 1: Sept. 30, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)
Game 3: Oct. 2, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*