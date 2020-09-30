2020 NL Wild Card Series: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream Without Cable
After finalizing playoff seeding during the shortened 60 game regular season, the 2020 MLB Postseason started on Tuesday, September 29th for the Wild Card Series.
On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the MLB Playoffs.
How to Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers Online
- When: Starting September 30th at 10:00pm ET
- Where: Dodgers Stadium
- TV: ESPN
Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.
How to Stream NL Wild Card Series: Brewers vs. Dodgers Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Brewers/Dodgers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC/FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.
In Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Nationally, games will air on ESPN which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).
You will also be able to get pre and post-game coverage in Milwaukee on Fox Sports Wisconsin on Hulu Live TV and in Los Angeles on Spectrum SportsNet LA on AT&T TV NOW.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|$79.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $79.99
Includes: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 23 Top Cable Channels
Brewers vs. Dodgers Streaming Schedule
Game 1: Sept. 30, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)
Game 3: Oct. 2, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*