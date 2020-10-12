2020 NLCS: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective five-game NLDS series, now the two teams move on to the NLCS.

Both looking for their first World Series in over 25 years, the Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game series to see who will advance to 2020 World Series in this unique MLB Postseason.

How to Watch Braves vs. Dodgers Online

When: Starting Monday, October 12th at 8:08pm ET

Where: Globe Life Field

TV: FOX/FS1

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Unlike during the regular season, all NLCS playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

Because of pandemic, the games have shifted to a neutral site in Arlington, TX where all seven games will be played at Globe Life Field. However, the LA Dodgers will still be the home team in games 1, 2, 5, & 7 while the Braves will be in 3, 4, & 6.

How to Stream NLCS Series: Braves vs. Dodgers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Braves/Dodgers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like FS1, TBS, & ESPN.

In Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Nationally, games will air on FOX and FS1 which are available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage, you can stream Spectrum SportsNet LA in Los Angeles with AT&T TV NOW and Fox Sports South in Atlanta with Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Braves vs. Dodgers Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 12, FOX, 8:08 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 13, FS1

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 14, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 15, FOX/FS1

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 16, FS1 (if necessary)

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 17, FS1 (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 18, FOX/FS1 (if necessary)