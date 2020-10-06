2020 NLDS: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream Without Cable

After winning their respective three-game NL Wild Card series, now the two teams move on to the NDLS.

On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the Miami Marlins will face the Atlanta Braves in a five-game series to see who will advance to the NLCS of the MLB Playoffs.

How to Watch Marlins vs. Braves Online

When: Starting October 6th at 2pm ET

Where: Minute Maid Park

TV: Game 1: FS1, Game 2: MLB Network, Game 3-5: FS1

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

Because of pandemic, the games have shifted to a neutral site where all five games will be played at Minute Maid Park. However, the Atlanta Braves will still be the home team in games 1, 2, 5, while the Marlins will be in 3 & 4.

How to Stream NLDS Series: Marlins vs. Braves Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Marlins/Braves series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, TBS, & MLB Network.

In Miami, Atlanta, and Nationally, games will air on FS1/MLB Network which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage on Fox Sports Florida in Miami and Fox Sports South in Atlanta, you can also do that with Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Marlins vs. Braves Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6, FS1, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 7, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 8, FS1, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 9, FS1, 2 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 10, FS1, 2 p.m. (if necessary)