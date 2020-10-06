2020 NLDS: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream Without Cable

After winning their respective three-game NL Wild Card series, now the two teams move on to the NDLS.

On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the San Diego Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-game series to see who will advance to the NLCS of the MLB Playoffs.

How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers Online

When: Starting October 6th at 9:30pm

Where: Globe Life Field

TV: Game 1 & 2: FS1, Game 3: MLB Network, Game 4-5: FS1

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

How to Stream NLDS Series: Padres vs. Dodgers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Padres/Dodgers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC/FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.

In San Diego, Los Angeles, and Nationally, games will air on FS1/MLB Network which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

If you want to watch local pre-game and post-game coverage on Fox Sports San Diego in San Diego, you can do so with Hulu Live TV. If you want to tune in to and Spectrum Sportsnet LA in Los Angeles, you can also do that with AT&T TV NOW.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Padres vs. Dodgers Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 7, FS1, 9 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 8, MLBN, 9 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 9, FS1, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 10, FS1, 9 p.m. (if necessary