2020 Summer Olympics Boxing
CNBC USA Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Boxing Finals for Free Online Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

Though the 2020 Summer Olympics will officially end on Sunday, August 8, but there are still plenty of great events left you won’t want to miss. On August 7 and 8, you can watch the Olympic Boxing Finals. Be sure to tune in to see who wins the Boxing Finals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

You can watch the Olympic Boxing Finals with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Boxing Finals at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Saturday, August 7-Sunday, August 8
TV: CNBC/USA
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

In the Boxing Finals, USA’s Richard Torrez Jr. will face Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov. During the quarterfinals, Torrez Jr. blew viewers away with his impressive performance. Don’t miss his final appearance in the 2020 Olympic Games and see whether he takes home the gold.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch CNBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account
Day Event Live? Time Where to Watch Stream Now
Saturday, August 7 Finals Replay 12:30-6:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 8 Finals LIVE 12:30-2:00 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 8 Finals LIVE 2:00-3:00 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Boxing Finals at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Boxing Finals at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
CNBC--^
$6
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

