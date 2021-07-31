 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics Field Hockey

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Field Hockey Online for Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics features both men’s and women’s field hockey. You don’t want to miss this series of exciting games ahead of the finals. Which country will be declared the winner?

If you want to watch field hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, you can watch some of the games live and others on replay on CNBC, NBCSN, and USA.

How to Watch Field Hockey at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, August 1 - Saturday, August 6
TV: CNBC/NBCSN/USA
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Starting Sunday, we will get a chance to see the world’s best field hockey players compete to make it to the final round of the field hockey tournament. The men’s field hockey finals will be shown on replay on Thursday, August 5 on NBCSN. You can catch the women’s field hockey finals live on Saturday, August 7 on USA.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Field Hockey Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to Watch Stream Now
Sunday, August 1 Men’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals Replay 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 1 Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals LIVE 8 p.m.-2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Monday, August 2 Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals Replay 2 a.m.-5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Monday, August 2 Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinals Replay 2 a.m.-2 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, August 3 Men’s Field Hockey Semifinals Replay 4 a.m.-8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, August 4 Women’s Field Hockey Semifinals Replay 2 a.m.-8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, August 4 Men’s Field Hockey Bronze Medal Replay 8 p.m.-2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 Men’s Field Hockey Bronze Medal Replay 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 Men’s Field Hockey Finals Replay 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 5 Women’s Field Hockey Bronze Medal Replay 12:35 a.m.-2:15 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, August 6 Women’s Field Hockey Finals LIVE 6 a.m.-10 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream Field Hockey Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Field Hockey using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Network--
CNBC--^
$6
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network, CNBC, and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network, CNBC, and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network, CNBC, and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network, CNBC, and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Men's Field Hockey Highlights

