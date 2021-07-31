2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Field Hockey Online for Free Without Cable

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics features both men’s and women’s field hockey. You don’t want to miss this series of exciting games ahead of the finals. Which country will be declared the winner?

If you want to watch field hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, you can watch some of the games live and others on replay on CNBC, NBCSN, and USA.

How to Watch Field Hockey at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, August 1 - Saturday, August 6

TV: CNBC/NBCSN/USA

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Starting Sunday, we will get a chance to see the world’s best field hockey players compete to make it to the final round of the field hockey tournament. The men’s field hockey finals will be shown on replay on Thursday, August 5 on NBCSN. You can catch the women’s field hockey finals live on Saturday, August 7 on USA.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Field Hockey Olympics TV Schedule

How to Stream Field Hockey Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Field Hockey using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options