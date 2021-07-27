2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Men’s Gymnastics All-Around Competition Live Online For Free Without Cable

Not to be outdone by their countrywomen, the US Men’s Gymnastics team attempts to win gold in all-around gymnastics action. Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak are expected to be in the running. Want to watch them go for gold? You’ll need to choose whether you want to watch them live or on replay.

How to Watch U.S. Men’s Gymnastics All-Around at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Starts Wednesday, July 28 at 6 a.m. ET

TV: Peacock / NBC Sports App

Stream: Watch with Free Tier of Peacock

If you want to watch the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Team All-Around event live, you’ll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App. You can get access to the NBC Sports App, with a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which is available for 1-Month for just $10.

If you want to wait until prime time, the all-around final will replay on NBC at 8 p.m. Try to avoid spoilers as best you can!

The American team consists of:

U.S. Men’s Olympic Team

Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn./Stanford University

Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Yul Moldauer, Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind./Ohio State University

Replacement athletes

Cameron Bock, Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan

Allan Bower, Chandler, Ariz./University of Oklahoma

Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz./Stanford University

Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill./University of Illinois

Akash Modi, Morganville, N.J./Stanford University

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Gymnastics All-Around Replay 8 p.m. NBC Stream for free

How to Stream U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Team All-Around Event Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

