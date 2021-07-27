 Skip to Content
2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Men’s Gymnastics All-Around Competition Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Not to be outdone by their countrywomen, the US Men’s Gymnastics team attempts to win gold in all-around gymnastics action. Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak are expected to be in the running. Want to watch them go for gold? You’ll need to choose whether you want to watch them live or on replay.

How to Watch U.S. Men’s Gymnastics All-Around at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Starts Wednesday, July 28 at 6 a.m. ET
TV: Peacock / NBC Sports App
Stream: Watch with Free Tier of Peacock

If you want to watch the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Team All-Around event live, you’ll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App. You can get access to the NBC Sports App, with a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which is available for 1-Month for just $10.

If you want to wait until prime time, the all-around final will replay on NBC at 8 p.m. Try to avoid spoilers as best you can!

The American team consists of:

U.S. Men’s Olympic Team

Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn./Stanford University
Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
Yul Moldauer, Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind./Ohio State University

Replacement athletes

Cameron Bock, Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
Allan Bower, Chandler, Ariz./University of Oklahoma
Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz./Stanford University
Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill./University of Illinois
Akash Modi, Morganville, N.J./Stanford University

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up
Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Gymnastics All-Around Replay 8 p.m. NBC Stream for free

How to Stream U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Team All-Around Event Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics All-Around on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with no services currently.

2020 Summer Olympics

