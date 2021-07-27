2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Rugby Bronze Medal and Finals Live Online For Free Without Cable

One of the most exciting sports in the Olympics is, sadly, ready to wrap up. Rugby Sevens will conclude on Wednesday, July 28. But fear not — we still don’t know who will play in each medal match, meaning we’ve got quite a bit of rugby left to play! Find out who will bring a medal home — and who will be left returning home empty-handed.

How to Watch the Rugby Sevens Bronze and Gold Medal Games LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Wednesday, July 28 at 2 a.m. ET (LIVE)

Wednesday, July 28 at 2 a.m. ET (LIVE) TV: USA and NBCSN

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the matches live. Here are the remaining matches that will decide the Bronze and Gold medal games.

Contest Matchup Men’s Placing 11-12 Republic of Korea vs. Japan Men’s Placing 9-10 Ireland vs. Kenya Men’s Placing 5-8 Canada vs. United States Men’s Placing 5-8 South Africa vs. Australia Men’s Semifinal New Zealand vs. Great Britain Men’s Semifinal Argentina vs. Fiji Men’s Placing 7-8 Loser of Canada/US vs. Loser of South Africa/Australia Men’s Placing 5-6 Winner of Canada/US vs. Winner of South Africa/Australia Men’s Bronze Medal Loser of New Zealand/Great Britain vs. Loser of Argentina/Fiji Men’s Gold Medal Winner of New Zealand/Great Britain vs. Winner of Argentina/Fiji

Men’s Rugby Sevens Schedule for July 28

How to Stream the Rugby Sevens Matches at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

