2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Rugby Bronze Medal and Finals Live Online For Free Without Cable

One of the most exciting sports in the Olympics is, sadly, ready to wrap up. Rugby Sevens will conclude on Wednesday, July 28. But fear not — we still don’t know who will play in each medal match, meaning we’ve got quite a bit of rugby left to play! Find out who will bring a medal home — and who will be left returning home empty-handed.
Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the matches live. Here are the remaining matches that will decide the Bronze and Gold medal games.
|Contest
|Matchup
|Men’s Placing 11-12
|Republic of Korea vs. Japan
|Men’s Placing 9-10
|Ireland vs. Kenya
|Men’s Placing 5-8
|Canada vs. United States
|Men’s Placing 5-8
|South Africa vs. Australia
|Men’s Semifinal
|New Zealand vs. Great Britain
|Men’s Semifinal
|Argentina vs. Fiji
|Men’s Placing 7-8
|Loser of Canada/US vs. Loser of South Africa/Australia
|Men’s Placing 5-6
|Winner of Canada/US vs. Winner of South Africa/Australia
|Men’s Bronze Medal
|Loser of New Zealand/Great Britain vs. Loser of Argentina/Fiji
|Men’s Gold Medal
|Winner of New Zealand/Great Britain vs. Winner of Argentina/Fiji
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
Men’s Rugby Sevens Schedule for July 28
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Wednesday, July 28
|Men’s Rugby Sevens
|LIVE
|2 AM - 12 PM
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wednesday, July 28
|Men’s Rugby Sevens
|Replay
|1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Wednesday, July 28
|Men’s Rugby Sevens
|Replay
|8:00 PM - 2:00 AM
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream the Rugby Sevens Matches at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Rugby Sevens Matches using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
