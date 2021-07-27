 Skip to Content
Rugby

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Rugby Bronze Medal and Finals Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

One of the most exciting sports in the Olympics is, sadly, ready to wrap up. Rugby Sevens will conclude on Wednesday, July 28. But fear not — we still don’t know who will play in each medal match, meaning we’ve got quite a bit of rugby left to play! Find out who will bring a medal home — and who will be left returning home empty-handed.

How to Watch the Rugby Sevens Bronze and Gold Medal Games LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the matches live. Here are the remaining matches that will decide the Bronze and Gold medal games.

Contest Matchup
Men’s Placing 11-12 Republic of Korea vs. Japan
Men’s Placing 9-10 Ireland vs. Kenya
Men’s Placing 5-8 Canada vs. United States
Men’s Placing 5-8 South Africa vs. Australia
Men’s Semifinal New Zealand vs. Great Britain
Men’s Semifinal Argentina vs. Fiji
Men’s Placing 7-8 Loser of Canada/US vs. Loser of South Africa/Australia
Men’s Placing 5-6 Winner of Canada/US vs. Winner of South Africa/Australia
Men’s Bronze Medal Loser of New Zealand/Great Britain vs. Loser of Argentina/Fiji
Men’s Gold Medal Winner of New Zealand/Great Britain vs. Winner of Argentina/Fiji

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Men’s Rugby Sevens Schedule for July 28

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Rugby Sevens LIVE 2 AM - 12 PM USA Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Rugby Sevens Replay 1:30 PM - 8:00 PM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 28 Men’s Rugby Sevens Replay 8:00 PM - 2:00 AM NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the Rugby Sevens Matches at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Rugby Sevens Matches using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
USA Network--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

