2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Swimming Finals Live Online For Free Without Cable

Friday night’s slate of swimming events promises to make for exciting theater, as we’ll see men’s, women’s, and mixed events that evening. Can the US add more medals to their collection with strong showings in these events? You’ll be able to watch all of Friday night’s action from the pool LIVE on NBC.

How to Watch Friday Night’s Olympic Swimming Finals LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Friday, July 30 at 8 PM ET

TV: NBC, USA, Peacock, or the NBC Sports App

If you want to watch Friday night's Olympic Swimming Finals live, you'll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don't mind watching on replay, swimming events will be featured throughout the day on NBC and USA Network.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Here’s a full list of Finals taking place on Friday evening:

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Mixed 4×100 Medley

U.S. Olympic Swimming Team TV Schedule for Friday, July 30

Time Event Medal? 8 PM - 11:30 PM Men’s 100m Butterfly YES 8 PM - 11:30 PM Women’s 200m Backstroke YES 8 PM - 11:30 PM Women’s 800m Freestyle YES 8 PM - 11:30 PM Mixed 4×100 Medley YES

