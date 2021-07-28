2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Swimming Qualifying Heats and Finals Live Online For Free Without Cable

The team with 12 of the United States’ 25 medals (as of this writing) is headed back to the water for more! The men’s and women’s Olympic swimming teams are ready for more races as the Summer Olympics continue on.

How to Watch Swimming Heats & Finals LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Thursday, July 29 at 6 AM ET/8 PM ET

TV: NBC, USA, Peacock, or the NBC Sports App

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or Free Tier of Peacock

If you want to watch the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Heats and Finals live, you’ll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App. You can get access to the NBC Sports App, with a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which is available for 1-Month for just $10.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, swimming events will be featured throughout the day on NBC and USA Network. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

U.S. Olympic Swimming Team TV Schedule for Thursday, July 28

Time Event Medal? 6:02 AM Women’s 800m Freestyle - Heats No 6:42 AM Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heats No 7:02 AM Women’s 200m Backstroke - Heats No 7:17 AM Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat 1 No 7:17 AM Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat 2 No 8 PM - 11:30 PM Men’s 200m Backstroke Final YES 8 PM - 11:30 PM Women’s 100m Freestyle Final YES 8 PM - 11:30 PM Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final YES 8 PM - 11:30 PM Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 1 No 8 PM - 11:30 PM Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinal 2 No 8 PM - 11:30 PM Women’s 200m Backstroke Final YES

How to Stream U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Heats and Finals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Heats and Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options