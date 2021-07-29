2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Baseball vs. Israel Live Online For Free Without Cable

The US Olympic Men’s Baseball Team is ready to go for gold! The American team, filled with a mix of young MLB prospects and established MLB vets, are ready to prove that baseball is still America’s pastime.

How to Watch the U.S. Baseball Team vs. Israel Live

When: Friday, July 30 at 6 AM ET (Live) / 2 AM ET - 2 PM ET (Replay)

Friday, July 30 at 6 AM ET (Live) / 2 AM ET - 2 PM ET (Replay) TV: Peacock and NBCSN

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll be in a great position to advance, with remaining one more remaining game against South Korea. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, August 7

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, games will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

USA Baseball Schedule for July 27

How to Stream the USA/Israel at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USA Baseball games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Team USA Baseball Roster

Nick Allen; INF; Oakland Athletics; Midland RockHounds (AA)

Eddy Alvarez; INF; Miami Marlins; Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA)

Tyler Austin; OF; Nippon Professional Baseball; Yokohama DeNA Baybears

Shane Baz; RHP; Tampa Bay Rays; Durham Bulls (AAA)

Anthony Carter; RHP; Mexican League; Saraperos de Saltillo

Triston Casas; INF; Boston Red Sox; Portland Sea Dogs (AA)

Brandon Dickson; RHP; St. Louis Cardinals; Memphis Redbirds (AAA)

Tim Federowicz; C; Los Angeles Dodgers; Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA)

Eric Filia; OF; Seattle Mariners; Tacoma Rainiers (AAA)

Todd Frazier; INF; Free Agent

Anthony Gose; LHP; Cleveland Indians; Columbus Clippers (AAA)

Edwin Jackson; RHP; Free Agent

Scott Kazmir; LHP; San Francisco Giants; Sacramento River Cats (AAA)

Patrick Kivlehan; OF/INF; San Diego Padres; El Paso Chihuahuas (AAA)

Mark Kolozsvary; C; Cincinnati Reds; Chattanooga Lookouts (AA)

Jack Lopez; UTL; Boston Red Sox; Worcester Red Sox (AAA)

Nick Martinez; RHP; Nippon Professional Baseball; Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Scott McGough; RHP; Nippon Professional Baseball; Tokyo Yakult Swallows

David Robertson; RHP; Free Agent

Joe Ryan; RHP; Tampa Bay Rays; Durham Bulls (AAA)

Ryder Ryan; RHP; Texas Rangers; Round Rock Express (AAA)

Bubba Starling; OF; Kansas City Royals; Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA)

Jamie Westbrook; INF/OF; Milwaukee Brewers; Nashville Sounds (AAA)

Simeon Woods-Richardson; RHP; Toronto Blue Jays; New Hampshire Fisher Cats (AA)

Manager - Mike Scioscia