2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Men’s Basketball vs. Iran Online For Free Without Cable

Whelp, USA Men’s Basketball lost again, this time to France in disheartening fashion. The Americans now need to vanquish Iran and the Czech Republic to avoid disaster. Can Gregg Popovich pull his team out of their rut?

To watch the game, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials from streaming or cable provider to unlock the NBC Sports App. Alternatively, you can watch with a Subscription to Peacock Premium.

How to Watch Team USA vs. Iran LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Wednesday, July 28 at 12:40 AM ET, 3:00 PM ET & 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 28 at 12:40 AM ET, 3:00 PM ET & 8:00 PM ET TV: NBC/NBC Sports Network (Tape Delay) and Peacock/NBC Sports App (Live, On-Demand)

NBC/NBC Sports Network (Tape Delay) and Peacock/NBC Sports App (Live, On-Demand) Stream: Watch Live with NBC Sports App or Subscription to Peacock Premium

Here’s when and where you’ll be able to watch the US Men’s basketball team:

Event Date Time Live? Where to Watch Stream Now USA vs. Iran Sunday, July 25 12:40 AM ET LIVE Peacock/NBC Sports App Sign up

Replays of Team USA vs. Iran on NBC and NBC Sports Network

Event Date Time Live? Where to Watch Stream Now USA vs. Iran Wednesday, July 28 3:00 PM Delay NBC Stream with Free Trial USA vs. Iran Wednesday, July 28 8 PM Delay NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

You can watch every second of the US Men’s basketball team live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the US men’s basketball team will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s programming.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

How to Stream Team USA vs. Iran at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

