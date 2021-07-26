 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics Soccer
USA Network NBC Sports Network

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Soccer vs. Australia Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The US Women’s soccer team hopes to keep their winning ways alive with their next match against Australia. After a shocking loss to start the tournament, the U.S. team rebounded with a big win against New Zealand - can the women’s soccer add another win and leave Group G by the skin of their teeth?

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team vs Australia LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll likely be onto the next round. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

US Women’s Soccer Schedule for July 27

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia LIVE 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia Replay 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia Replay 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia Replay 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the US Women’s Soccer Matches at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Soccer Matches using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
USA Network--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

2021 US Women's Soccer Team Roster

Goalkeepers

  • Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

  • Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)
  • Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders

  • Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)
  • Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)
  • Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)
  • Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards

  • Tobin Heath (Unattached)
  • Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
  • Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)
  • Christen Press (Unattached)
  • Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.