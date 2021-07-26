2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Soccer vs. Australia Live Online For Free Without Cable
The US Women’s soccer team hopes to keep their winning ways alive with their next match against Australia. After a shocking loss to start the tournament, the U.S. team rebounded with a big win against New Zealand - can the women’s soccer add another win and leave Group G by the skin of their teeth?
How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team vs Australia LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics
- When: Tuesday, July 27 at 4am ET (LIVE)
- TV: USA
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll likely be onto the next round. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.
If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
US Women’s Soccer Schedule for July 27
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|LIVE
|4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|Replay
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|Replay
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tuesday, July 27
|Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
|Replay
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream the US Women’s Soccer Matches at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Soccer Matches using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
2021 US Women's Soccer Team Roster
Goalkeepers
- Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)
- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders
- Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)
- Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)
- Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)
- Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)
- Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)
- Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)
Midfielders
- Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)
- Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)
- Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)
- Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)
- Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
Forwards
- Tobin Heath (Unattached)
- Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)
- Christen Press (Unattached)
- Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)
2020 Summer Olympics
- Archery
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Basketball 3x3
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe/Kayaking
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field Hockey
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Judo
- Karate
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling