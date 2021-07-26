2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Team USA Soccer vs. Australia Live Online For Free Without Cable

The US Women’s soccer team hopes to keep their winning ways alive with their next match against Australia. After a shocking loss to start the tournament, the U.S. team rebounded with a big win against New Zealand - can the women’s soccer add another win and leave Group G by the skin of their teeth?

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team vs Australia LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Tuesday, July 27 at 4am ET (LIVE)

Tuesday, July 27 at 4am ET (LIVE) TV: USA

USA Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the game live. If the US wins, they’ll likely be onto the next round. Any other result will greatly complicate things for the Americans. The gold medal game is on Thursday, August 5.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

US Women’s Soccer Schedule for July 27

How to Stream the US Women’s Soccer Matches at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Women’s Soccer Matches using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2021 US Women's Soccer Team Roster

Goalkeepers

Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG)

Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash)

Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards