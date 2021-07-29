2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Tennis Men’s Doubles Finals Live Online For Free Without Cable

4 men, 2 medals, 1 match — it’s time to see who will bring home the gold in men’s tennis doubles.

When: Friday, July 30 at 2 AM ET

Friday, July 30 at 2 AM ET

Olympic Channel Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Because of the time shift, you’ll have to wake up early if you’d like to see the matches live. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, each game will be replayed several times on various NBC-related channels. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC Sports Network, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Men’s Tennis Doubles Schedule for July 30

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Friday, July 30 Men’s Doubles Final LIVE 2 AM ET - 7 AM ET Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial Friday, July 30 Men’s Doubles Final Replay 7 AM ET - 3 PM ET Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

The Bronze medal match will air during the same time window as the finals.

How to Stream the Tennis Men’s Doubles Finals at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Tennis Men’s Doubles Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.