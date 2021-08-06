2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch USA vs France Olympics Men’s Basketball Gold Medal Game

After a shaky start, the USA Men’s basketball team finds themselves in the gold medal game against France. Can Kevin Durant and the rest of Team USA avoid disappointment, bring home the gold, and avenge their earlier loss to France? Or will the French team, powered by Evan Fournier and company, shock the US once more?

How to Watch US Men’s Basketball Team vs. France

When: Friday, August 6 at 12:30 PM ET (Live), 12:30 AM/2 AM/3:30 PM ET (Replay)

Friday, August 6 at 12:30 PM ET (Live), 12:30 AM/2 AM/3:30 PM ET (Replay) TV: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can watch every second of the US Men’s basketball team live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the gold medal game will replay on NBCSN. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

US Men’s Basketball Team vs. France Gold Medal Game TV Schedule

How to Stream the Gold Medal Game - US Men’s Basketball Team vs. France at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team play France in the Gold Medal Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.