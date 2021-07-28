2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Competition Live Online For Free Without Cable

One of the most anticipated contests is here — the women’s gymnastics all-around. Simone Biles has dropped out, leaving the spotlight to Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey. Can the Americans bounce back after the loss of their leader?

How to Watch U.S. Women’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Thursday, July 29 at 6 AM ET/8 PM ET

TV: NBC/ Peacock or the NBC Sports App

If you want to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Team All-Around live, you'll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics All-Around will be featured in primetime at 8 PM ET on NBC. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now Thursday, July 29 Women’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE 6 AM ET - 11 AM ET Peacock Sign Up Thursday, July 29 Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Replay 8 PM ET - 12 AM ET NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics All-Around for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the U.S. Gymnastics All-Around on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

