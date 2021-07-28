 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Gymnastics

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Competition Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

One of the most anticipated contests is here — the women’s gymnastics all-around. Simone Biles has dropped out, leaving the spotlight to Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey. Can the Americans bounce back after the loss of their leader?

How to Watch U.S. Women’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Thursday, July 29 at 6 AM ET/8 PM ET
TV: NBC/ Peacock or the NBC Sports App
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or Free Tier of Peacock

If you want to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Team All-Around live, you’ll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App. You can get access to the NBC Sports App, with a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which is available for 1-Month for just $10.

If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics All-Around will be featured in primetime at 8 PM ET on NBC. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

  1. Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
  2. Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
  3. Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
  4. Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Thursday, July 29 Women’s Gymnastics All-Around LIVE 6 AM ET - 11 AM ET Peacock Sign Up
Thursday, July 29 Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Replay 8 PM ET - 12 AM ET NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream U.S. Gymnastics All-Around for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the U.S. Gymnastics All-Around on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

What happened to Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics team final

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.