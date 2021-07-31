2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals - Vault and Uneven Bars Live Online for Free

On Sunday, the American women’s gymnastics team will take on the Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals. The next part of the competition features the vault and uneven bars.

If you’d like to watch the Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals at the Tokyo Olympics, you can watch it live or on replay. If you watch it live, you can also catch the men’s floor and men’s pommel horse events. You can watch it live with the Free Tier of Peacock.

How to Watch Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals - Vault and Uneven Bars at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Sunday, August 1

TV: Peacock / NBC Sports App / NBC (replay)

Stream: Watch with Free Tier of Peacock

If you want to watch the Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals live, you’ll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App. You can get access to the NBC Sports App, with a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which is available for 1-Month for just $10.

If you would prefer to watch the replays and can avoid the spoilers, you can catch the Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals on replay on NBC on Sunday, August 1. The vault event replay begins at 9 p.m. and the uneven bars replay starts at 11 p.m. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum make up the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. McCallum will compete on both the vault and uneven bars. Chiles is set to compete on the vault, and Lee will compete on the uneven bars. Biles pulled out of the All-Around Event, but she has not completely pulled out of the Olympics. At this time, it’s unclear whether she will compete.

How to Unlock the NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals - Vault and Uneven Bars Olympics TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to Watch Stream Now Sunday, August 1 Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals - Vault and Uneven Bars LIVE 4 a.m.-11 a.m. Peacock Sign Up Sunday, August 1 Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals - Vault Replay 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial Sunday, August 1 Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals - Uneven Bars Replay 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals - Vault and Uneven Bars at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Women’s Gymnastics Events Finals at the Tokyo Olympics Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

