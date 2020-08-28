2020 Tour de France: Here’s How to Watch the Race Live Online

The 2020 Tour de France is yet another live sports event coming back after a coronavirus-induced hiatus. This year’s event was originally scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 19 but had to be postponed. Nonetheless, the Tour de France is back and will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20. Races will be broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports Network and will be live-streamed on NBC Sports Gold as well as Peacock. Stage one begins at 7 a.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2020 Tour de France

When: Begins Saturday, August 29 at 7 a.m. ET

TV: NBC and NBCSN

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on fuboTV

This year’s event marks the 107th edition of the Tour de France. There will be 176 riders, with 22 teams comprised of 8 riders each. With 21 stages to complete, riders begin racing in Nice, France, and end on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

With the coronavirus still at large, debates on whether or not the race should continue have been raging. Tensions have been especially high, considering the fact that Nice is one of the 19 news regions in France that has been placed on red alert. According to The Guardian, two members of the support staff on the Lotto-Soudal team had to be sent back home after testing “non-negative” for COVID-19.

However, Tour director, Christian Prudhomme believes the Tour should go on stating, “Only World Wars have stopped the Tour de France.” Concerns surrounding the event have led to cross-examination from Prime Minister Jean Castex, who believes appropriate measures have been taken and the race can go on safely. “We have taken numerous precautions and health protocols and I’d remind you that this is an open-air event,” Castex stated. “The places where the virus spreads and there is transmission have no organization. The Tour has an organizer.”

How to Stream the 2020 Tour de France Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the 2020 Tour de France live on NBCSN and NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

Photo credit: NBC Sports YouTube channel

All Live TV Streaming Options