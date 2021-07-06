2021 NBA Finals: How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live For Free Without Cable

After all season, it’s come down to this. The 2021 NBA Season got underway much later than usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the first tip-off didn’t happen until December. Now, finally, the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in the 2021 NBA Finals. You can watch the finals with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The 2021 NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9 pm ET

The Bucks closed out the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined with a knee injury. The team initially said he was listed as doubtful for Game 1, but has since upgraded him to questionable.

The Suns have had several days of rest after defeating the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, and are healthy ahead of Game 1. Most analysts are giving them the upper hand going into the first NBA Finals appearance for either team in almost three decades.

