2021 NBA Finals: How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live For Free Without Cable

Michael King

After all season, it’s come down to this. The 2021 NBA Season got underway much later than usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the first tip-off didn’t happen until December. Now, finally, the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in the 2021 NBA Finals. You can watch the finals with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The 2021 NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

7-Day Free Trial: The 2021 NBA Finals: Bucks vs. Suns

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch The Finals on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10: The 2021 NBA Finals: Bucks vs. Suns

The best deal out there to stream for the entire NBA Finals is Sling TV. New subscribers can get your if you sign-up through The Streamable.

While Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, you can watch the entire NBA Finals on ESPN3 which is available directly from the Sling TV Guide.

Get $10 Back

The Bucks closed out the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined with a knee injury. The team initially said he was listed as doubtful for Game 1, but has since upgraded him to questionable.

The Suns have had several days of rest after defeating the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, and are healthy ahead of Game 1. Most analysts are giving them the upper hand going into the first NBA Finals appearance for either team in almost three decades.

How to Stream The Entire NBA Finals Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC). The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 NBA Finals Preview | ESPN SportsCenter

