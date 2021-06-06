2021 NBA Playoffs: How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Series Live For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective opening round games, the Atlanta Hawks will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers Online

When: Starting June 6th at 1pm ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia)

TV: Game 1: ABC/ESPN3 / Game 2-7: ESPN/TNT

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games ABC, TNT, and ESPN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch Game 1 on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

76ers vs. Hawks Streaming Schedule

Date Game Time (ET) National TV June 6 Game 1 1 p.m. ABC June 8 Game 2 7:30 p.m. TNT June 11 Game 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN June 14 Game 4 TBD TNT June 16 Game 5* TBD TNT June 18 Game 6* TBD ESPN June 20 Game 7* TBD TBD

