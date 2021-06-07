2021 NBA Playoffs: How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Series Live For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective opening round games, the Brooklyn Nets will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets Online

When: Starting June 5th at 7:30pm ET

Where: Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

TV: Game 1, 2, 5 & 7: TNT | Game 3, 4, & 6: ESPN & ABC/ESPN3

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games ABC, TNT, and ESPN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch those games on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Bucks vs. Nets TV Schedule

Date Game Time (ET) National TV June 5 Nets 115, Bucks 107 7:30 p.m. TNT June 7 Game 2 7:30 p.m. TNT June 10 Game 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN June 13 Game 4 3 p.m. ABC June 15 Game 5* TBD TNT June 17 Game 6* TBD ESPN June 19 Game 7* TBD TNT

