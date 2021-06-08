2021 NBA Playoffs: How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Series Live For Free Without Cable
After winning their respective opening round games, the LA Clippers will face the Utah Jazz in a seven-game Western Conference Semi-Final series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Clippers Online
- When: Starting June 8th at 10pm ET
- Where: Vivint Arena
- TV: Game 1, 4, 5 & 7: TNT | Game 2, 3, & 5: ESPN & ABC/ESPN3
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
7-Day Free Trial: Clippers vs. Jazz
There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games ABC, TNT, and ESPN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.
1 Month for $10: Clippers vs. Jazz
The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch those games on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.
How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.
The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.
Clippers vs. Jazz TV Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|June 8
|Game 1
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|June 10
|Game 2
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|June 12
|Game 3
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
|June 14
|Game 4
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|June 16
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TNT
|June 18
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|June 20
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN3
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|•