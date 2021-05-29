2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins Live Online For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective opening round games, the Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Bruins vs. Islanders Online

When: Starting May 29th at 8pm ET

Where: TD Garden (Boston)

TV: Game 1: NBC Game 2-7: NBCSN

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 2-7 on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can also watch MSG (in New York) and NESN (in Boston) with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

How to Stream Round 2: Bruins vs. Islanders Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Bruins/Islanders series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Unlike the first round, all games will only be aired nationally. Game 1 will air on NBC, while the rest of the series will likely be on NBCSN, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Boston, you van watch pre- and post-game coverage on NESN, while in New York, you can watch local coverage MSG, both of which are available with fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Bruins vs. Islanders Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, May 29, 8:00 p.m.: Bruins @ Islanders | NBC

Game 2-7: TBD: Bruins @ Islanders | NBCSN

All Live TV Streaming Options