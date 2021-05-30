2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Live Online For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective opening round games, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Online

When: Starting May 30th at 8pm ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: Game 1: NBC Game 2-7: NBCSN

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch every game on NBC or NBCSN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch Local Pre- and Post-Game Coverage

In Colorado, you can watch the pre- and post-game show on Altitude, while in Vegas, they will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, both of which are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

How to Stream Round 2: Golden Knights/Avalanche Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Golden Knights/Avalanche series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Nationally, the games will be available on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and USA Network, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Golden Knights/Avalanche Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, May 30, 8:00 p.m.: Lightning @ Hurricanes | NBC

Game 2-7: TBD: Golden Knights @ Avalanche | NBCSN

All Live TV Streaming Options