 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Sports Network NBC
Montreal Canadiens Tampa Bay Lightning

2021 Stanley Cup Final: How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Live For Free Online

Michael King

The battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup all leads to this. The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to defend the Cup after winning it during last year’s pandemic-shortened season and this year’s realigned schedule structure that saw all of the Canadian teams battle north of the border all season long. The Montreal Canadiens head to Tampa for Game One on Monday night.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Habs battled their way through the playoffs, defeating the Maple Leafs and Jets before making their way to a semi-final victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, while Tampa Bay’s road to defending the Stanley Cup went through Florida and Carolina before taking down the New York Islanders.

7-Day Free Trial: Canadiens/Lightning

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 1 on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Tampa, you can watch pre-and post-game coverage on Bally Sports Sun with a subscription to AT&T TV.

1 Month for $10: Canadiens/Lightning

The best deal out there to stream the entire Stanley Cup Final is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Stream Stanley Cup Final Peacock: Canadiens/Lightning

The first two Stanley Cup Final games will stream on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month, after 7-Day Free Trial. Peacock Premium is free for Xfinity customers.

How to Stream Game 1: Canadiens vs. Lightning Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Canadiens/Lightning series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All games of the Stanley Cup Final will only be aired nationally. Games 1 and 2 will air on NBCSN, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

2021 Stanley Cup Final schedule:

The full best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final schedule can be found below:

Date/Time Teams Network
Mon, June 28 8p ET Montreal at Tampa Bay NBCSN
Wed, June 30 8p ET Montreal at Tampa Bay NBCSN
Fri, July 2 8p ET Tampa Bay at Montreal NBC
Mon, July 5 8p ET Tampa Bay at Montreal NBC
*Wed, July 7 8p ET Montreal at Tampa Bay NBC
*Fri, July 9 8p Tampa Bay at Montreal NBC
*Sun, July 11, 7p Montreal at Tampa Bay NBC

*Games 5-7 are played if necessary

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Network--
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens set for memorable Stanley Cup Final | NBC Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.