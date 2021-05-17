 Skip to Content
2021 Stanley Cup First Round: Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Series Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Nashville Predators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Predators vs. Hurricanes Online

  • When: Starting May 17th at 8pm
  • Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
  • TV: Bally Sports South (Nashville), Bally Sports Southeast (Carolina), CNBC/USA (National)

Watch on Bally Sports

  • Bally Sports South
  • Bally Sports Southeast

Watch on CNBC/USA

How to Stream Round 1: Predators vs. Hurricanes Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Predators/Hurricanes series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

In Nashville, games will air on Bally Sports South, while in Carolina, the games will air on Bally Sports Southeast, both of which are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Nationally, the games will be available on CNBC/USA, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Streaming Schedule

  • Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, SNE, TVAS, BSSO, BSSO
  • Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, FX-CA, TVAS, BSSO, BSSO
  • Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.: Hurricanes at Predators | USA, FXX-CA, TVAS, BSSO, BSSO
  • Sunday, May 23, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD
  • *Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD
  • *Thursday, May 27, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD
  • *Saturday, May 29, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
CNBC--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and CNBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Predators/Hurricanes Preview

