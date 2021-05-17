2021 Stanley Cup First Round: Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Series Live Online Without Cable

After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Nashville Predators will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Predators vs. Hurricanes Online

When: Starting May 17th at 8pm

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

TV: Bally Sports South (Nashville), Bally Sports Southeast (Carolina), CNBC/USA (National)

How to Stream Round 1: Predators vs. Hurricanes Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Predators/Hurricanes series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

In Nashville, games will air on Bally Sports South, while in Carolina, the games will air on Bally Sports Southeast, both of which are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Nationally, the games will be available on CNBC/USA, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Streaming Schedule

Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, SNE, TVAS, BSSO, BSSO

Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, FX-CA, TVAS, BSSO, BSSO

Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.: Hurricanes at Predators | USA, FXX-CA, TVAS, BSSO, BSSO

Sunday, May 23, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD

*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD

All Live TV Streaming Options