2021 Stanley Cup First Round: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Live Online Without Cable
After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.
On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the St. Louis Blues will face the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
How to Watch Blues vs. Avalanche Online
- When: Starting May 17th at 10pm
- Where: Pepsi Center, Denver
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis), Altitude (Colorado), NBCSN/CNBC/USA (National)
Watch on Bally Sports & Altitude
- Bally Sports Midwest
- Altitude
Watch on NBC Sports
- NBCSN
- CNBC
- USA Network
How to Stream Round 1: Blues vs. Avalanche Live Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Blues/Avalanche series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.
In St. Louis, games will air on Bally Sports Midwest, while in Colorado, the games will air on Altitude, both of which are only available on AT&T TV.
Nationally, the games will be available on NBCSN/CNBC/USA, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Blues vs. Avalanche Streaming Schedule
- Monday, May 17, 10 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | NBCSN, SN1, TVAS, ALT, BSMW
- Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | CNBC, SN360, TVAS, ALT, BSMW
- Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m.: Avalanche at Blues | USA, SN360, TVAS, BSMW, ALT
- Sunday, May 23, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD
- *Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD
- *Thursday, May 27, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD
- *Saturday, May 29, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Altitude
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Altitude, and NBC Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels