MLB Baseball Fox
Houston Astros Atlanta Braves

2021 World Series: How to Watch the Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Live Without Cable: TV Channels & Streaming

Jeff Kotuby

In a matchup that’s been called “America’s Team vs. America’s Nightmare,” the Atlanta Braves represent the National League against the AL Champion Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series. Will Atlanta capture its first title since 1999 and save the world from an Astros title reign? Or will the ‘Stros perform the proverbial leg drop and complete a heel run to the championship? Game 1 of the World Series takes place in Houston this Tuesday, October 26, on FOX.

How to Watch the World Series - Astros vs. Braves - Online for Free Without Cable

Background

After beating Milwaukee in the NLDS, the Braves pulled off a huge upset by beating the LA Dodgers in 6 games during the NLCS. Can they shock the world one more time and beat Houston in the World Series?

Houston is playing well and entering the World Series as the undisputed heels after their 2017-2018 cheating scandal rocked Major League Baseball. A World Series title would give Houston its second in five years and cap off a villainous run to the championship not seen since Hollywood Hogan spray-painted the WCW World Championship after defeating The Giant at Hog Wild ‘96.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Braves at Astros, Game 1 (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Braves at Astros, Game 2 (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 29

Astros at Braves, Game 3 (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Astros at Braves, Game 4 (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Astros at Braves, Game 5° (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Braves at Astros, Game 6° — (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Braves at Astros, Game 7° — (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

° if necessary

How to Stream the World Series - Astros vs. Braves for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the World Series - Astros vs. Braves live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

BRAVES WIN THE PENNANT! Atlanta completes the upset, beats the Dodgers to advance to World Series!

