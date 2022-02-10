2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch Shaun White in Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Live Online Without Cable

Shaun White will be looking for his fourth gold medal in the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final event on Thursday, February 10 at 8:30 PM ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final

What to Expect During Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final

The end of an utterly remarkable career is coming for Shaun White, legendary snowboarder and a three-time gold medalist in halfpipe.

Even though White took a tough fall when trying to execute his signature trick, the Double McTwist 1260, he managed to nail it the second time, cruising to the finish and notching a score of 86.25. Now placed among the final competitors, will the 35-year-old earn his fourth gold medal in the event?

How to Stream Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com