2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game Live For Free Without Cable

After a whirlwind playoff that saw the two favorites eliminated early, the 2022 Beijing Olympics finally have their men’s hockey bronze medal game participants. Team Slovakia, who shocked the world by upsetting Team USA in a 3-2 shootout victory but fell short against Finland, and Sweden, who fell to the ROC in their semifinal contest, will see who will go home with something — and who will head home empty-handed. You can watch the men’s hockey bronze medal game live on CNBC, not USA Network, on Saturday, February 19 at 8:10 AM.

How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game Live Without Cable

When: Starts Saturday, February 19 at 8:10 AM

TV: CNBC

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Note: This game will not air on USA Network like the rest of the hockey games — it is found on CNBC. If your cable subscription does not have CNBC, consider a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

About Olympic Men’s Hockey

While Slovakia fell short of its Cinderella run, it still has a chance to medal, something it hasn’t done since it was part of Czechoslovakia in 1992. The eight-seeded Slovakians face off against Team Sweden, who suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the ROC in a thrilling eight-round shootout that saw the Swedes come up just short. Sweden left Pyeongchang empty-handed but won the silver medal in the 2014 Sochi games.

2022 Beijing Olympics: Men’s Hockey Schedule

Date Event Stream Time (ET) Feb. 19 Bronze Medal Game Peacock, CNBC 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Gold Medal Game Peacock, USA 11:10 PM

How to Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game on USA Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

