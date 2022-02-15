2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals Live For Free Without Cable

The medal round for the 2022 Beijing Men’s Olympic Hockey event gets underway with a full slate of eight of the world’s best men’s hockey countries. The winner returns with a gold medal — everyone else goes home with a lesser prize. You can watch the entire Olympic men’s hockey tournament, including the quarterfinals, on USA Network and stream it on Peacock.

How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals

When: Begins Wednesday, February 16

TV: USA Network

Background

The US secured the top seed in the tournament thanks to a 3-0 record in qualifying play. They’ll take on Slovakia, who defeated Germany 4-0 in the playoffs. The ROC will take on Denmark, Finland will take on Switzerland, and Sweden will face Team Canada, who were a shocking participant in the play-in games, but managed to get past host nation China after a rocky start.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Schedule - Medal Rounds

Date Matchup Where to Watch Time Feb. 15 Quarterfinal #1 - USA vs Slovakia Peacock, USA 11:10 PM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #2 - ROC vs. Denmark Peacock, USA 1 AM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #3 - Finland vs. Switzerland Peacock, USA 3:40 AM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #4 - Sweden vs. Canada Peacock, USA 8:30 AM Feb. 17 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 11: 10 PM Feb. 18 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Bronze Medal Game Peacock, CNBC 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Gold Medal Game Peacock, USA 11:10 PM

How to Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

