2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals Live For Free Without Cable
The medal round for the 2022 Beijing Men’s Olympic Hockey event gets underway with a full slate of eight of the world’s best men’s hockey countries. The winner returns with a gold medal — everyone else goes home with a lesser prize. You can watch the entire Olympic men’s hockey tournament, including the quarterfinals, on USA Network and stream it on Peacock.
When: Begins Wednesday, February 16
TV: USA Network
Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.
Background
The US secured the top seed in the tournament thanks to a 3-0 record in qualifying play. They’ll take on Slovakia, who defeated Germany 4-0 in the playoffs. The ROC will take on Denmark, Finland will take on Switzerland, and Sweden will face Team Canada, who were a shocking participant in the play-in games, but managed to get past host nation China after a rocky start.
Men’s Olympic Hockey Schedule - Medal Rounds
|Date
|Matchup
|Where to Watch
|Time
|Feb. 15
|Quarterfinal #1 - USA vs Slovakia
|Peacock, USA
|11:10 PM
|Feb. 16
|Quarterfinal #2 - ROC vs. Denmark
|Peacock, USA
|1 AM
|Feb. 16
|Quarterfinal #3 - Finland vs. Switzerland
|Peacock, USA
|3:40 AM
|Feb. 16
|Quarterfinal #4 - Sweden vs. Canada
|Peacock, USA
|8:30 AM
|Feb. 17
|Semifinal #1
|Peacock, USA
|11: 10 PM
|Feb. 18
|Semifinal #1
|Peacock, USA
|8:10 AM
|Feb. 19
|Bronze Medal Game
|Peacock, CNBC
|8:10 AM
|Feb. 19
|Gold Medal Game
|Peacock, USA
|11:10 PM
How to Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
