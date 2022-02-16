2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Olympic Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game — Finland vs. Switzerland — Live For Free Without Cable

After dropping their games against the US and Canada respectively, Finland and Switzerland duke it out in the bronze medal game to see who will go home with a medal — and who will go home with nothing. You can watch the action live this Wednesday, February 16, at 8:30 a.m. on USA Network or stream it live on Peacock.

How to Watch the Olympic Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game — Finland vs. Switzerland — Live For Free Without Cable

When: Wednesday, February 16 at 8:30 AM ET

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

About Finland vs. Switzerland

Both teams are familiar with one another, which should make for exciting hockey. In fact, this is a rematch of the 2021 IIHF bronze medal game, in which Finland won 4-1. However, Team Switzerland defeated Team Finland in the group play stage this year. Finland defeated Japan in the first game of the knockout round before falling to the US, while Switzerland defeated the fourth-ranked ROC in their semifinal tilt. Currently, Finland is ranked 3rd in the world according to the IIHF while Switzerland is ranked 5th.

How to Stream the Olympic Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game — Finland vs. Switzerland Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Olympic Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game — Finland vs. Switzerland on USA Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

