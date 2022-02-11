 Skip to Content
Newsletter
2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the US Men’s Hockey Team vs. Canada Group Stage Game Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After a thrilling win over host country China, the US Men’s Hockey hockey team hopes to have a better result against Canada than their Women’s counterparts. The ladies dropped their preliminary game against Canada 3-2. Will the US Men’s National hockey team avenge their countrypeople and vanquish Team Canada? Or will Canada put a damper on another US team’s dreams? You can find out this Friday, February 11, at 11:10 PM on USA Network, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the US Men’s Hockey Team vs. Canada

You can also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Following their game against Canada, the US Men’s team has one more prelim contest against Germany before hopefully heading to the playoff rounds. You can view the entire schedule below:

2022 Beijing Olympics: US Men’s Hockey Schedule

Date Event Stream Time (ET)
Feb. 13 USA vs. Germany Peacock, USA 8:10 AM
Feb. 14 Quarterfinal Playoff #1 Peacock, CNBC 11:10 PM
Feb. 14 Quarterfinal Playoff #2 Peacock, USA 11:10 PM
Feb. 15 Quarterfinal Playoff #3 Peacock 3:40 AM
Feb. 15 Quarterfinal Playoff #4 Peacock, USA 8:10 AM
Feb. 15 Quarterfinal #1 Peacock, USA 11:10 PM
Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #2 Peacock, USA 1 AM
Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #3 Peacock, USA 3:40 AM
Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #4 Peacock, USA 8:30 AM
Feb. 17 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 11: 10 PM
Feb. 18 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 8:10 AM
Feb. 19 Bronze Medal Game Peacock, CNBC 8:10 AM
Feb. 19 Gold Medal Game Peacock, USA 11:10 PM

How to Stream Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round USA vs. Canada Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round USA vs. Canada on USA Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

2022 Winter Olympics

United States blasts China 8-0 to open men's hockey campaign

