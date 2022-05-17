How to Watch 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Series Live Online Without Cable

After winning in their respective second round series of the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat tip off against the Boston Celtics on May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET for the Eastern Conference Finals.

On their quest for the 2022 NBA Title, the Heat will face the Celtics in best-of-seven series to see who will advance to the NBA Finals.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Online

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

There are no local blackouts of the Eastern Conference Finals meaning all games will be televised nationally on ESPN and ABC (with a simulcast on ESPN3).

How to Stream the Heat vs. Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Heat vs. Celtics series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch NBA playoff games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Miami, Boston, and nationally, every game will either be on ESPN or ABC/ESPN3. The least expensive option to stream the Eastern Conference Finals and the entire NBA Playoffs is with Sling TV for 50% OFF Your First Month.

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch ESPN with their Sling Orange Plan. You can also watch every NBA on ABC game (Games 3 and 4) on ESPN3, which will simulcast the games.

At just $17.50 for your first month, Sling TV is cheaper than Hulu + Live TV ($70), fuboTV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), DIRECTV STREAM ($70).

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Heat vs. Celtics Streaming Schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV channel May 17 Game 1 8:30 p.m. ESPN May 19 Game 2 8:30 p.m. ESPN May 21 Game 3 8:30 p.m. ABC May 23 Game 4 8:30 p.m. ABC May 25 Game 5* 8:30 p.m. ESPN May 27 Game 6* 8:30 p.m. ESPN May 29 Game 7* 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Heat vs. Celtics Preview

Can You Watch NBA on ABC with Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can watch every NBA game on ABC with their Sling TV Orange Plan. That’s because they carry ESPN3, which will simulcast every NBA game that airs on ABC, including the NBA Finals.

Can You Watch NBA TV on Sling TV?

During the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there will be a few games on NBA TV. Fortunately, for a limited time, Sling TV will be giving a free preview of NBA TV to all subscribers.

How Can You Watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the most affordable option to watch nationally televised NBA games. All NBA games on ESPN and TNT will be available to Sling Orange subscribers, along with ABC games which are simulcast on ESPN3. While Sling Blue doesn’t offer ESPN, it does carry TNT.

During the NBA playoffs, games are exclusively available on ESPN, TNT, or ABC (simulcast on ESPN3), all which are available on Sling TV Orange Plan. This includes the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals, and NBA Finals.

To watch NBA TV, you need their “Sports Extra” add-on channel pack (+$11). This means you’ll get NBA on ESPN, NBA on ABC, NBA on TNT, Inside The NBA, and more.

What Channels Can You Watch with Sling TV?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

With Sling Orange you will get Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NBA game on ABC), and more.

You can add Sling Blue for just $15 more ($50 total), you will add FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.