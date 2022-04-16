2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Series - Viewing Options/Streaming/TV Schedule

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2022 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, April 16th for their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2022 NBA Title, the Atlanta Hawks will face the Miami Heat in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat Online

When: Starting April 17th at 1:00pm ET

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Local TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Atlanta), Bally Sports Sun (Miami),

National TV: TNT (Game 1, 2, & 4) / ESPN (Game 3)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Hawks vs. Heat Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Hawks/Heat series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT.

In Atlanta, games will air on Bally Sports Southeast, while in Miami, the games will air on Bally Sports Sun, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT/NBA TV, which you can stream with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Hawks vs. Heat Streaming Schedule

April 17 | Game 1 | Miami | 1:00 p.m. | TNT

April 19 | Game 2 | Miami | TBD | –

April 22 | Game 3 | Atlanta | TBD | ESPN

April 24 | Game 4 | Atlanta | 7:00 p.m. | TNT

April 26 | Game 5 | Miami | TBD | –

April 28 | Game 6 | Atlanta | TBD | –

April 30 | Game 7* | Miami | TBD | TNT

