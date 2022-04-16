2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Series Live Stream Without Cable

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2022 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, April 16th for their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2022 NBA Title, the Brooklyn Nets will face the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics Online

When: Starting April 17th at 3:30pm ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Local TV: YES Network (Brooklyn), NBC Sports Boston (Boston)

National TV: ABC/ESPN3 (Game 1)/TNT (Game 2)/ESPN (Game 3)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Nets vs. Celtics Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Nets/Celtics series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Brooklyn, games will air on YES Network, while in Boston, the games will air on NBC Sports Boston, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ABC/ESPN3/ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Nets vs. Celtics Streaming Schedule