2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live Stream Without Cable

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2022 NBA Playoffs is underway with their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2022 NBA Title, the New Orleans Pelicans will face the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns Online

When: Starting April 17th at 9:00pm ET

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

National TV: TNT (Game 1, 2, & 4) / ESPN (Game 3)

Local TV: Bally Sports New Orleans (New Orleans) & Bally Sports Arizona (Phoenix)

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Pelicans vs. Suns Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Pelicans/Suns series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In New Orleans, games will air on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Phoenix, the games will air on Bally Sports Arizona, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Pelicans vs. Suns Streaming Schedule

April 17 | Game 1 in Phoenix | 9 p.m. | TNT

April 19 | Game 2 in Phoenix | 10 p.m. | TNT

April 22 | Game 3 in New Orleans | TBD | ESPN

April 24 | Game 4 in New Orleans | 9:30 p.m. | TNT

April 26 | Game 5 in Phoenix | TBD | TBD

April 28 | Game 6 in New Orleans | TBD | TBD

April 30 | Game 7 in Phoenix* | TBD | TNT

Pelicans vs. Suns Preview