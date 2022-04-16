 Skip to Content
New Orleans Pelicans Basketball Phoenix Suns

2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live Stream Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2022 NBA Playoffs is underway with their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2022 NBA Title, the New Orleans Pelicans will face the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns Online

  • When: Starting April 17th at 9:00pm ET
  • Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
  • National TV: TNT (Game 1, 2, & 4) / ESPN (Game 3)
  • Local TV: Bally Sports New Orleans (New Orleans) & Bally Sports Arizona (Phoenix)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Pelicans vs. Suns Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Pelicans/Suns series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In New Orleans, games will air on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Phoenix, the games will air on Bally Sports Arizona, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Pelicans vs. Suns Streaming Schedule

April 17 | Game 1 in Phoenix | 9 p.m. | TNT
April 19 | Game 2 in Phoenix | 10 p.m. | TNT
April 22 | Game 3 in New Orleans | TBD | ESPN
April 24 | Game 4 in New Orleans | 9:30 p.m. | TNT
April 26 | Game 5 in Phoenix | TBD | TBD
April 28 | Game 6 in New Orleans | TBD | TBD
April 30 | Game 7 in Phoenix* | TBD | TNT

Pelicans vs. Suns Preview

