2022 NBA Playoffs Round 2: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live Stream Without Cable

On their quest for the 2022 NBA Title, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

After winning in their respective first round series of the NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns tip off against the Dallas Mavericks on May 2nd at 10:00 PM ET in the opening game of the second round.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns Online

When: Starting May 2nd at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: TNT (Game 1, 2, 5) / ESPN (Game 3, 4, 6)

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

How to Stream Round 2: Mavericks vs. Suns Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Warriors/Grizzlies series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

All games during the second round of the playoffs will be nationally televised on ABC/ESPN3, ESPN, or TNT. The least expensive way to stream all the games is with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month.

You can also watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Mavericks vs. Suns TV Schedule

Mavericks vs. Suns Preview