2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Live Stream Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After a hard fought 82 game regular season, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes Online

  • When: Starting May 2nd at 7:00pm ET
  • Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
  • Local TV: NESN (Boston), Bally Sports South (Carolina)
  • National TV: ESPN (Game 1, 2, & 4) / TNT (Game 2)

How to Stream Round 1: Bruins vs. Hurricanes Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Bruins/Hurricanes series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

In Boston, games will air on NESN, while in Carolina, the games will air on Bally Sports South, both of which are available with DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial.

Nationally, the games will be available on [ESPN/TNT], which you can watch with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The least expensive option to stream ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

Bruins vs. Hurricanes TV Schedule

  • Monday, May 2: Bruins at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)
  • Wednesday, May 4: Bruins at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)
  • Friday, May 6: Hurricanes at Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)
  • Sunday, May 8: Hurricanes at Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)
  • *Tuesday, May 10: Bruins at Hurricanes, TBD
  • *Thursday, May 12: Hurricanes at Bruins, TBD
  • *Saturday, May 14: Bruins at Hurricanes, TBD

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Preview

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports South, ESPN, and TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 14 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

